ENAGAS S A/ADR’s (ENGGY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 20,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,662. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $13.20.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

