Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Down 5.7%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.84. 109,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,740,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

Get Endo International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endo International plc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after acquiring an additional 549,953 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 14,744.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 133,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 132,700 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 42,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.