Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Tops $0.0064 on Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 55.9% against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.43 million and approximately $374,189.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.95 or 0.00370521 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000534 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002937 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017189 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.