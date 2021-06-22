Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.91 and a beta of 1.48.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
