Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.91 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

