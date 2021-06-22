EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.49. The stock had a trading volume of 569 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,223. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.71. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

