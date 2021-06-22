Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENGI. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.00 ($17.65).

EPA ENGI opened at €11.80 ($13.88) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €12.41. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

