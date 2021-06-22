Engie’s (ENGIY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Engie in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Engie in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ENGIY stock remained flat at $$14.16 during trading on Tuesday. 81,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,348. Engie has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

