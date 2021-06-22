Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research report issued on Monday, June 21st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $163.08 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.32.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 81.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 127.5% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 105,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 59,142 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 374.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,003 shares of company stock valued at $26,911,077. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

