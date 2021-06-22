Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 3,993 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Science Applications International worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Science Applications International by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Science Applications International by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

