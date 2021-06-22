Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,887 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Community Bank System worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 439 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBU opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.22.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

