Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.35 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $194.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.63 and a 1 year high of $197.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.96.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,421 shares of company stock worth $6,931,259. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

