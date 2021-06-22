Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of Adient worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,304,000 after buying an additional 884,618 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,470,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,209,000 after buying an additional 158,229 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 322.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after buying an additional 3,287,239 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,267,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,957,000 after buying an additional 173,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.29. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

