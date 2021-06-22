Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4 Million Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 147.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 232,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,188,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.26. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $89,429.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,443.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 68,070 shares of company stock worth $8,041,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.