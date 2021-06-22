Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 4,100 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of NeoGenomics worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.88 and a beta of 0.69. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

