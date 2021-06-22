Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 5,237 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Moderna by 2,309.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $208.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.72. The company has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $227.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,233,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,391,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,133,346.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $648,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,115,556 shares of company stock valued at $281,450,163 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

