Entain (LON:ENT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,842.50

Entain Plc (LON:ENT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,842.50 ($24.07) and last traded at GBX 1,830 ($23.91), with a volume of 56672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,835 ($23.97).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,647 ($21.52) to GBX 1,872 ($24.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Entain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,799.80 ($23.51).

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,674.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

