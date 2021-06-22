Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Holdings Decreased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,911 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,294 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,036,000 after acquiring an additional 148,293 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,703 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,643,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,537,000 after acquiring an additional 244,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,952,000 after acquiring an additional 47,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENTG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $117.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.35. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 565,751 shares of company stock valued at $67,871,039. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

