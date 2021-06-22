EnterCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $33.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $70,062.15 and $33.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00051127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00019124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.06 or 0.00627861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00076096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,254.20 or 0.06970041 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

