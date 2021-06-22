Enzyme Finance (MLN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.40 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for about $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enzyme Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00053178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00020919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.35 or 0.00649762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00077679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038782 BTC.

About Enzyme Finance

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.