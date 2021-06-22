Enzyme Trading Down 35.4% This Week (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Enzyme has a total market cap of $110.02 million and approximately $14.96 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for about $61.37 or 0.00189883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00051287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00019424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.14 or 0.00625436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00076356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,257.30 or 0.06984169 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars.

