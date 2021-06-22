EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report $3.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.01 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 255.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $15.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.16 billion to $16.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.14 billion to $18.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.27. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 849.98, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

