eosDAC Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One eosDAC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eosDAC has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $480,382.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Coin Profile

EOSDAC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

eosDAC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars.

