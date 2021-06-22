EOSDT Market Cap Tops $2.63 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC on popular exchanges. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $72,790.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00046302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00107753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00154999 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,520.12 or 0.99930437 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003043 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

