EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPR. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. EPR Properties has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

