Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA accounts for approximately 1.8% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. 82,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,555. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of -22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.23. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

