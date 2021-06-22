Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$16.75

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 112.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

EQX stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.88.

In related news, Director Gregory Smith sold 3,100 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$34,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,370,790.84.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.