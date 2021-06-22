Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,960 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Equitable worth $10,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $715,679,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,138,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Equitable by 653.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,310 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,056,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQH stock opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on EQH. Truist Securities raised their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

