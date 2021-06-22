Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 22nd (AF, APD, BAS, BHP, BLND, CQP, CVS, DASH, DB1, DGE)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 22nd:

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €4.35 ($5.12) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target raised by Societe Generale from $295.00 to $334.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,640 ($34.49) to GBX 2,780 ($36.32). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $95.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $195.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €56.09 ($65.99) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $162.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $142.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €13.00 ($15.29) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €11.50 ($13.53) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $7.25 to $7.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $77.00 to $83.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €11.40 ($13.41) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $250.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $95.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €306.00 ($360.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $450.00 to $360.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

National Grid (LON:NG) was given a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $750.00 to $900.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $198.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $38.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $60.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $54.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $119.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $410.00 to $424.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €34.00 ($40.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $88.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

