Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 22nd (AQN, BBL, BDRFY, BKD, CRNCY, DEO, DNNGY, DPSGY, ELUXY, ENGGY)

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 22nd:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a C$16.50 price target on the stock.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $111.00 target price on the stock.

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR). They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

