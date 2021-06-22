Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 22nd (AQN, BBL, BDRFY, BKD, CRNCY, DEO, DNNGY, DPSGY, ELUXY, ENGGY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 22nd:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a C$16.50 price target on the stock.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)

had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $111.00 target price on the stock.

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR). They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

