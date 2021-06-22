Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June, 22nd (ADNT, BBBY, BHP, BKR, EBS, JBL, KL, MGY, NAV, NTGR)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, June 22nd:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A diverse customer base and international presence have created a strong market position for Adient, thereby boosting its prospects. Adient’s focus on streamlining its portfolio to focus on core business bodes well. The firm's recent deal to terminate its Yanfeng JV in China for $1.5 billion will allow it to navigate China's automotive market independently and position it for further growth in the nation. Adient's fiscal 2021 guidance underscores notable earnings growth driven by recovering industry volumes and positive backlog of new business. For fiscal 2021, Adient expects revenues of $14.6-$15 billion, higher than the $12.7 billion reported in fiscal 2020. Moreover, Adient recently secured a number of new businesses which augurs well for its top line growth. As such, the stock warrants a bullish stance at the moment.”

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have outpaced the industry year to date courtesy of its progress on the transformation plan. The company is ahead of track with the launch of Owned Brands as part of its efforts to expand its portfolio, rebuilding its revenues and margins. It recently launched three Owned Brands, including Our Table, Wild Sage and Squared Away. This brings the company’s Owned Brands launches so far this year to six. It targets at least eight Owned Brands launches by the end of February 2022 and at least 10 by fiscal 2022. Additionally, the company posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Improved margins and lower expenses led to the third successive quarter of profit growth. However, its drab sales, dismal store traffic, elevated shipping constraints and rising freight costs, remain concerns.”

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $81.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BHP’s iron ore production rose 4% year over year to 188 Mt (million tons)in the nine months ended Mar 31, 202 aided by record production at Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO). It expects to produce 245-255 Mt of iron ore in fiscal 2021. Iron ore prices have been up year to date aided by strong demand in China and supply concerns. Copper prices have gained on pickup in industrial activity. The company’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 have undergone positive revisions lately. BHP’s efforts to make operations more efficient through smart technology adoption across the entire value chain will continue to aid in reducing costs, thereby boosting margins. Focus on lowering debt will also fuel growth. The company has four major projects under development in petroleum, iron ore and potash, which will drive growth in the long run.”

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Baker Hughes expects substantial growth from a series of profitable international liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts. With the growing demand for clean energy, several countries are significantly investing in LNG terminals. Hence, the company is planning to capitalize on contracts for creating equipment that are used in LNG terminals. Moreover, its Turbomachinery services and increased cost productivity are boosting its bottom line. Also, it has a strong balance sheet and is well-positioned to convert all orders and backlogs to cash flows, making it the most profitable bet in the oilfield service space. Notably, the company’s debt-to-capitalization ratio of 0.30 signifies low debt exposure. Also, the oilfield service player’s cash balance can repay more than half of its long-term debt of $6,733 million, which is quite encouraging.”

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Emergent beat Q1 estimates for earnings while missing the same for revenues. Meanwhile, Emergent’s main product, the BioThrax vaccine, is seeing a slowdown in sales of late as the transition to AV7909 is eating into its sales. Moreover, Emergent recently got an unfavorable patent ruling in a lawsuit on Narcan, which can open doors to generic competition. Recent production halt at its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing facility was also a major setback. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. However, the company has several collaboration agreements with multiple COVID-19 vaccine makers. If a vaccine is successfully developed, it can reap huge profits for Emergent. The company’s acquisitions of PaxVax and Adapt Pharma expanded its presence in the public health threats market.”

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jabil’s first-quarter fiscal 2021 results benefited from continued end-market strength and solid operational execution. The company witnessed strong top-line growth in mobility, cloud-connected devices, and semi-cap in the reported quarter. However, Jabil witnessed some supply-chain headwinds in the fiscal third quarter, which is expected to continue in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company expects supply-chain issues to hurt through early (until the spring or summer) fiscal 2022. Nevertheless, Jabil raised its guidance for fiscal 2021 based on solid fiscal third-quarter results. Markedly, the company’s efforts to optimize manufacturing footprint are expected to drive profits. The company has ample liquidity to pursue further growth opportunities in the long haul. Shares of Jabil have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s for the second quarter have been stable over the past month. The company is likely to benefit from continued investment in its projects. Higher gold prices are also expected to drive its earnings in 2021. It also has a strong balance sheet. However, the company faces operational headwinds at the Holt Mine Complex which is likely to exert pressure on margins in 2021. Its operations at the Taylor Mine and Holt Mine were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rising cost of production is another concern, which may hurt margins. The rise in operations cost partly indicates lower sales and higher operating cash costs. The coronavirus pandemic may also hurt gold demand in the short term. An expected slowdown in demand may also have an impact on the company’s production and sales.”

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas is an independent exploration and production operator with the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas being its chief operating regions. The company, which focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling, has an enviable high-quality acreage that provides substantial free cash flow which it will use to buyback 1% of its total shares outstanding each quarter and introduce a semi-annual cash dividend in 2021. Further, Magnolia has done a commendable job of enhancing its unit metrics, leading to attractive margins. Magnolia is also financially healthy, with modest debt. With an undrawn $450 million revolving credit facility and $178 million in cash and cash equivalents, the company’s liquidity appears solid. Hence, Magnolia is viewed a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $51.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Navistar’s upgraded product line, ranging between heavy to medium trucks and buses, is impressive. The company’s collaboration with General Motors and OneH2 bode well. Merger with Volkswagen's Traton will further buoy the company’s prospects. Navistar’s new aftermarket product line, Diamond Advantage Diesel Parts, augurs well for growth. Also, Navistar’s progress in electric vehicle space by delivering its first electric CE Series school buses to Canada is praiseworthy. NEXT eMobility Solutions is likely to help the company move toward an electric future, thereby boosting its prospects. Per Navistar 4.0 strategy, the firm expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins to improve to 12% by fiscal 2024. As such, the stock warrants a bullish stance right now.”

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NETGEAR is well positioned to capitalize on technology inflections, create new categories and build recurring service revenues to drive future growth. Rising demand for connected home products, improved supply chain and accretive subscriber base are likely to bolster its momentum in 2021. It is confident of retaining a competitive edge in new product introductions, based on the Wi-Fi 6 standards. Solid work-from-home networking market, backed by a robust demand environment, is a major tailwind as well. However, the company operates in a rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive market, and expects competition to intensify on price. High technological obsolescence of product portfolio leads to lower return on capital. Its business is highly seasonal in nature, which leads to volatility in cash flow and reduces the predictability of earnings.”

SSE (LON:SSE) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 1,670 ($21.82) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60).

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $72.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ExxonMobil's bellwether status and an optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play. The firm recently announced another significant oil discovery at the Longtail-3 well, offshore Guyana. The new find added to the prior estimate of gross recoverable resource of 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent in the Stabroek block. Notably, ExxonMobil discovered 230 feet of net oil pay at Longtail-3, which comprises high-quality hydrocarbon-bearing reservoirs. The firm also has a strong presence in the prolific Permian where it continues to lower its fracking & drilling costs. Also, as compared to 2019, this firm projects annual structural expense savings of $6 billion by 2023, aiding the bottom line. ExxonMobil also has a strong balance sheet.”

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is an education technology company principally in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution which delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

