Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Critical Survey

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.1% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 218.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Preferred Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Preferred Apartment Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Preferred Apartment Communities and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Apartment Communities 0 1 1 0 2.50 Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86

Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.16%. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.61%. Given Preferred Apartment Communities’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Preferred Apartment Communities is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Apartment Communities -0.83% -0.26% -0.09% Essential Properties Realty Trust 25.49% 2.83% 1.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Apartment Communities $502.20 million 1.04 -$177.79 million $1.07 9.78 Essential Properties Realty Trust $164.01 million 19.77 $42.27 million $0.44 62.73

Essential Properties Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Preferred Apartment Communities. Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or was invested in 125 properties in 15 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 1,181 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

