Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $308.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.51. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $316.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

