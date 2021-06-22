Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.920-3.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.020-12.460 EPS.

NYSE:ESS opened at $308.17 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $316.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $296.25.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

