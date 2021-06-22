Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.020-12.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $2.920-3.000 EPS.

NYSE:ESS opened at $308.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $316.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $296.25.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

