ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 351.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,740 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.09% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $34.58.

