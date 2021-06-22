Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to post sales of $177.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.80 million and the highest is $185.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $91.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $684.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $677.00 million to $691.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $745.30 million, with estimates ranging from $731.00 million to $759.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3,951.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $57,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $678.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

