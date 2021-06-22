Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 56.8% lower against the US dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $22,921.41 and $70,492.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,799,891 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

