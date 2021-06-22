Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Tops $0.0132

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 51.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $267,183.84 and $195.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 38.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

