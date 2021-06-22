Ethereum Yield Price Reaches $3.09 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $309,241.35 and $106.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.09 or 0.00009149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00054473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.47 or 0.00643397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00078335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00038920 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield (CRYPTO:ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

