EtherGem (EGEM) Price Hits $0.0132 on Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $257,281.91 and approximately $872.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00051607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.31 or 0.00632703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00076091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,338.14 or 0.07000766 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.