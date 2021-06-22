Ethverse Tops 1-Day Volume of $94,142.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Ethverse has a total market cap of $351,380.74 and $94,142.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethverse has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00187902 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.76 or 0.00601498 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,700,625 coins and its circulating supply is 8,610,451 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

