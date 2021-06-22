ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL) Trading Up 3.2%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL) was up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.22 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.