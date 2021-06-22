Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.35. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 5,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.33.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

