eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Trading 3.7% Higher

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.98 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.94 ($0.05). 987,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,821,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The firm has a market cap of £10.80 million and a PE ratio of -4.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In other news, insider Masood Choudhry purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

