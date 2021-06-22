EvenCoin (EVN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $105,899.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $60,026.96 and approximately $105,899.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00187058 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001524 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.81 or 0.00602892 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

