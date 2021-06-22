Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Sells $130,920.07 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,613.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $265,911.35.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20.

EVBG stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.55. 292,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,762. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.02.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

