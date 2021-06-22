Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Sells $265,911.35 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $265,911.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20.

EVBG traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.55. The stock had a trading volume of 292,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.39 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.02.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVBG. Raymond James cut their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

