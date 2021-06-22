Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 3,420 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in L Brands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in L Brands by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of LB stock opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.64. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

