Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

NYSE:CAT opened at $213.21 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

