Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $1.82 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 113.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $76.29 and a one year high of $108.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.51.

